READING, Pa. - Officials from the Reading Area Water Authority say a water main break is affecting service to some customers in the city.

The break in the six-inch main happened Wednesday afternoon in the 200 block of N. 4th Street. The cause is unknown at this time.

RAWA representative Tony Reynolds said repairs are underway and service to 19 residential homes and an Elm Street apartment building was affected.

Reynolds said they hope to have service back Wednesday evening. Affected customers will be under a boil water advisory until at least Friday.