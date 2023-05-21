MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - In Berks County, a boil water advisory is in effect for about 3,000 customers after a water main break near the Muhlenberg Township-Reading border.

The Reading Area Water Authority says a 24-inch main broke Sunday morning in the 2500 block of Pottsville Pike.

The road in that area had to be closed for repairs.

RAWA says about 3,000 customers may have experienced low to no water pressure when the main broke.

The authority says the break has been isolated and water has been restored to the city.

A boil water notice was issued. Officials are testing the water.