MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, Pa - Berks County Communications confirms a water main break in Muhlenberg Township.
Reports of the water main break came in around Noon on Saturday and is reported to be on Route 61 under the Route 12 overpass.
Communications officials say traffic on Route 61 is moving slowly around the break with a portion of the road closed.
Police on scene say crews are expected to begin repairs on the break Saturday evening.
69 News has a crew at the scene and will have updates when available.