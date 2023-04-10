WYOMISSING, Pa. - A water main break sent water into the first floor of Boscov's at the Berkshire Mall.

"The entire first floor was covered with about two inches of water," said Jim Boscov, chairman and CEO.

Boscov said he received a call at 9:30 Sunday night, notifying him that water was coming out of the first floor of the store at the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing.

"There was apparently a broken main underneath the store and water was coming up through the floor," said Boscov.

Water and the power were shut off and the first floor of the store was closed down.

"The good news is this, as soon as it was determined it was safe, we were able to turn the power back on, on the second and third floor of the store," said Boscov.

Shoppers are allowed on the second and third floors. According to Boscov, cleaning up the first floor and getting it ready will take some time. He said very little inventory was damaged.

"Interestingly, almost everything that was hanging on racks was well above the floor, so it didn't get damaged," said Boscov.

Boscov said the task at hand is currently cleaning up and making sure the inventory was safely removed. He tells us engineers are looking at the piping.

"It just really is a great tribute to the community that we live in. We got great people doing wonderful work and it made all the difference," said Boscov.

The store tells us excavating will take place on Tuesday to locate the leak, fix it and make sure the area around it is safe and secure. The mall is open.