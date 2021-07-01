MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has part of a busy road closed in Berks County.
The Reading Area Water Authority says a 36-inch main broke Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Route 61.
The area, which is in Muhlenberg Township, not far from Bob Fisher Chevrolet, has seen water main breaks before.
Authorities have not said what caused the break or how long repairs will take.
Route 61 remained closed Thursday morning.
Officials with the water authority say boil water notices will be sent to affected customers.