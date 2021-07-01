MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - A water main break has part of a busy road closed in Berks County.

The Reading Area Water Authority says a 36-inch main broke Wednesday afternoon in the 3900 block of Route 61.

The area, which is in Muhlenberg Township, not far from Bob Fisher Chevrolet, has seen water main breaks before.

Authorities have not said what caused the break or how long repairs will take.

Route 61 remained closed Thursday morning.

Officials with the water authority say boil water notices will be sent to affected customers.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.