READING, Pa. - Some residents of Reading are being advised to boil their water for the next few days.
The advisory is the result of a water main break that was discovered early Monday morning at North 13th and Oley streets, on the south end of the Reading High School complex.
The Reading Area Water Authority said the break in the 12-inch main impacted 400 of its customers, with some losing all of their water service and others in higher elevations above Hampden Boulevard experiencing a loss in positive water pressure.
RAWA crews have since isolated the break in the 12-inch main and restored service to most customers.
Those who did lose water as a result of the break should boil their water for the next two to three days until it can be tested, according to RAWA.