MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. | Shut down again, another water main break closes Route 61 in Muhlenberg Township.
Officials say a 30-inch main burst just before 4 o'clock on Monday afternoon, in the 4200 block of Pottsville Pike.
"Don't know what caused the break, act of God I'm assuming," noted Tony Reynolds, a spokesperson for RAWA.
About 2,000 customers had little or no water pressure until early Tuesday morning, and those same customers are still under a boil water advisory.
The road remained closed for much of the day, as road repairs began after the pipe was replaced.
This is the second water main break in as many months, on the same stretch of Route 61.
Back on April 10, a main broke beneath the Warren Street Bypass, shutting down part of the highway into the next day.
RAWA officials say that though the breaks have been inconveniences, with a good number of brand-new water mains underground, comes promise.
"Whenever you can get like an old piece out and a new piece in you're definitely upgrading the system," said Reynolds. "We do apologize for any inconvenience, and if you do have any questions or concerns please call us.