BERKS, Pa. | Water has been restored after a main break that left a worker dead in Wyomissing.
Repairs to the water meter on Cambridge Avenue were finished late Wednesday night, according to the Western Berks Water Authority.
The system was back up and running by 2 a.m. Thursday, but a boil water notice is still in effect for customers for 48 hours, an official said.
A pipe or valve failed while Western Berks Water workers were doing routine work on a meter in a trench Wednesday morning, according to officials. Water filled the trench, and one worker was able to escape, but another worker, Cody Gipprich, 38, died at the scene.
The coroner has not yet commented on his cause of death.