Water rescue crews have been at French Creek State Park near the Berks-Chester county line since early Sunday evening.
Rescuers descended on Hopewell Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an overturned boat.
Initial reports indicate three people were in the water.
So far, authorities have yet to confirm any information.
A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says it appears two people got out.
At last check. rescue boats were still on the lake searching.
