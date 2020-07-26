Police: Man impersonated public servant at French Creek State Park

Water rescue crews have been at French Creek State Park near the Berks-Chester county line since early Sunday evening.

Rescuers descended on Hopewell Lake around 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of an overturned boat.

Initial reports indicate three people were in the water.

So far, authorities have yet to confirm any information.

A 69 News freelance photojournalist at the scene says it appears two people got out.

At last check. rescue boats were still on the lake searching.

Stay with 69 News and WFMZ.com for updates on this breaking story.

