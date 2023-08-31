UPPER CHICHESTER TWP., Pa. — Two Pennsylvania-based companies are working together to use a battery-electric truck in the Philadelphia area.

Delaware County-based Wawa and Berks County-based Penske Logistics will operate a Freightliner eCascadia truck for a six-month pilot program. This is Wawa's first use of an electric truck and for Penske, its first use of the emission-free technology in the Philadelphia region.

"We are very pleased to support our longtime customer Wawa with their sustainability journey," Jeff Jackson, Penske Logistics' executive vice president of operations, said in a statement. "We have depth and breadth of experience in this area."

Wawa and Penske said they will evaluate the electric-vehicle (EV) technology during the test run and evaluate expanding its use.

Wawa also cut the ribbon on its newest EV charging station in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County. The company now has 150 stores that offer EV charging. It started offering the service in 2017 and now hosts chargers from providers such as EVgo, ChargePoint and Electricity America.

Wawa is host to more Tesla Superchargers than any other retail chain in America, according to the statement.

The store's progress in offering EV charging exceeded Wawa's own expectations, Wawa President Brian Schaller said.