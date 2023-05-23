READING, Pa. – The Reading Planning Commission on Tuesday night reviewed a revised plan of record for modifications to the Wawa store at 1946 N. 11th St.
The modifications include the addition of an ethanol-free fuel tank, which involves the disturbance of 5,356 square feet for the addition of a 12,000-gallon tank and the replacement of the concrete mat on the tank fields.
Engineers for Wawa explained that in doing routine soil analysis for this project, it was discovered the soil had elevated lead contamination.
The report of the contamination was reported to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Reading, and DEP subsequently approved a remediation plan which is expected to be complete by October.
Planning commission officials noted that the lead contamination would have most likely come from a junk yard, which was located on the site several decades ago.
The planners said they appreciated the detailed presentation on the contamination and the plan of action to remediate the issue.
Manufacturing building
In other business, the commissioners reviewed a sketch plan for a new building for Mitsubishi Chemicals Advanced Materials Inc. at 2120 Fairmont Ave.
Engineer Scott Miller, with Spotts, Stevens and McCoy, explained the project entails the construction of a 59,000-square-foot, one-story building on two parcels, totaling 1.3 acres.
The new building is intended to be used for manufacturing and will be an extension of the company's existing facility. According to the company website, the advanced materials division involves specialists for the production, processing and application of engineering plastics and innovative composite materials.
Miller said the plan for the new building exceeds the maximum building coverage, which will require an application for a variance to the zoning hearing board.
City Engineer and Acting Public Works Director Timothy Krall suggested that Miller set up a technical meeting with him and the authority's consulting engineer to discuss stormwater management and sewer planning modules.