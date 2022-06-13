WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading has a new Chief of Police. A swearing-in ceremony for Wayne Holben was held Monday evening.
Wayne Holben was sworn in as the next Chief of Police at the West Reading Borough Hall. Holben, a Sergeant of 21 years in the borough, will now officially oversee the police department.
West Reading Borough Council President Ryan Lineaweaver called the ceremony a "momentous occasion."
Holben replaces Glenn Granitz Jr.
Granitz resigned from the job in December. He was employed for less than six months on the job.