Wayne Holben was sworn in as the next Chief of Police at the West Reading Borough Hall.

WEST READING, Pa. - West Reading has a new Chief of Police. A swearing-in ceremony for Wayne Holben was held Monday evening. 

Wayne Holben was sworn in as the next Chief of Police at the West Reading Borough Hall. Holben, a Sergeant of 21 years in the borough, will now officially oversee the police department.

West Reading Borough Council President Ryan Lineaweaver called the ceremony a "momentous occasion."

Holben replaces Glenn Granitz Jr. 

Granitz resigned from the job in December. He was employed for less than six months on the job. 

