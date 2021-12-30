READING, Pa. — As the COVID-19 pandemic lingers, more help from the state is on the way.
Veterans nonprofit We Agape You has received a $15,000 grant from Pennsylvania's Grassroots COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach effort. The state's $2.5-million program aims to encourage Pennsylvanians who are hesitant about the vaccine to get the shot.
"We're really excited and happy to do something about this with COVID being so rampant," said Randolph Simmons, We Agape You's president.
The money will help the group operate a vaccine clinic at the Olivet Boy and Girls Club on Walnut Street on Saturday, Jan. 22.
"Certain people don't have the information," Simmons said. "They don't understand the necessity of that, which normally is in the rural areas, urban areas, and because we are in those areas, this is going to be a huge, monumental event as far as people getting the understanding, the information, as far as COVID is concerned, to be able to get vaccinated."
The event, which will be open to the public, will also feature a job fair.
"If you leave here," Simmons said, "you leave with a sense of health, vaccinated if you have not been vaccinated, and a job."
Reading-based The Real Deal 610 is helping to run the clinic.
"My role really isn't to convince anybody of anything," said Seleda Simmons, executive director of The Real Deal 610. "My role is to give people accurate information instead of there being so much contradicting information. I think that's the biggest problem right now."
Officials said nurses and clinicians will be on site to help give people the answers they seek.
"Let's get this done," said Seleda Simmons. "Let's get it done so we can start living the normal lives that we were living before this situation occurred."