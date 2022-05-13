READING, Pa. - Reading police are following through on a promise to crack down on illegal ATV's in the city...
The ATVs are being crushed and authorities are sending a message.
"Obviously the ATV thing in the city is ridiculous, it's out of hand. So, city council and the chief have worked together to put together a process that we could seize these vehicles," said Sgt. Mel Fegley, Reading Police.
This is the end of the line for dozens of these vehicles following a unanimous vote from the city code and license appeals board earlier this year.
The department destroyed 36 vehicles on Thursday and plan to destroy another 20 on Saturday or Sunday.
Why not auctioned off you ask? Police don't want them to end up back on the streets.
The city sees countless complaints and a crash in August of 2020 resulted in the death of a driver of a dirt bike.
"If you're riding your ATV in the city and it's illegal, we are going to smash it and you're not getting it back, it's never gonna be ridden again," said Sgt. Fegley.
Police say they are on alert as the temperatures increase.
"We know it's going to pick up, it's nice out, it's fun to ride and we are authorized to pursue, at our supervisors discretion. We are going to pursue, we are going to get it and we are going to smash it," continued Fegley.
Police also want the images of the smashed ATV's to show that they're taking action.
"To the people who are living in the city and doing the right thing, they're law abiding they're good people. And they're the ones diving out of the streets or they don't want their kids to play basketball in the streets, because these knuckleheads are riding up and down we are sending a message to them too," said Fegley.
The ordinance asks for proper documents to get the rides out of impound. Owners are sent letters and have 30 days to respond.