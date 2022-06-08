HEREFORD TWP., Pa. – There was standing room only inside the Hereford Township building Tuesday night as dozens of homeowners continued to express their concern over a township ordinance requiring residents to take down dangerous trees.
"I don't think they've made good on anything they said," said Matt Moyer of Hereford Township. "They want to work with us, but they haven't shown that they want to repeal the ordinance or make any actual changes to it."
Those with the group "Have You Been X" came out with the goal of getting the township to repel the ordinance.
It's part of ordinance number 2021-01 on the township website, which states residents must "….cut and remove trees if the condition of the trees unreasonably interferes with the health, safety and welfare of the public."
"I want to see this ordinance repealed. It's got to be repealed," said Matt Spangenberg of Hereford Township. "It's a bad ordinance. It's unenforceable, unconstitutional, a total burden on the residents."
After much back and forth between the township supervisors and the solicitor Tuesday night, what was the answer from the township when it comes to the suggestion to repeal the ordinance ?
"We are not going repeal the ordinance,” said Chairman John Membrino with the Hereford Township supervisors.
Many residents left the meeting even more disappointed and upset than when they arrived.
"I don't think we've had a very productive meeting here tonight," said Matt Moyer.
Now, the township supervisors have another meeting slated for June 21, and the residents upset about this issue plan to hold a town hall on June 28 in Hereford Township.