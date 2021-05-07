READING, Pa. – A shift from focusing on infection data to all eyes on inoculation, as officials say 75,000 more people in Berks would still need to get the COVID-19 vaccine for the county to hit 70% of residents fully vaccinated.
One challenge is that Berks continues to see some people skipping out on second doses of the vaccine.
"I guess people say, 'Hey, it's reasonably effective if I get one,' but you definitely do need to get the second one which gets your efficacy up in the 90 percentile," said Kevin Barnhardt, county commissioner.
As the county deals with this ongoing issue, the state plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions, except for masking, on May 31. County leaders, though, say the mask requirement can't be lifted without reaching that 70% goal.
The commissioner says the county has the lease on its Berks Cares Vaccine Center location in Muhlenberg Township until August, and officials want it to be the main site to push the county to those increased vaccination percentage goals.
"This is the place to go," Barnhardt said. "We want you here. We want the phone lines to ring off the hook. We want the tables full. We want the vaccinators working double time to get that next tranche of 75,000 Berks Countians on the first and then second vaccine."
In addition to the latest goals for the general population, county commissioners are looking to get 70% of county employees vaccinated by the end of June.
"We don't want to be that county that is dragging behind other counties," said Barnhardt. "We want to set the standard for other counties and we want to be at the top of that list when it comes to first and second vaccines."
The Berks Cares mass vaccination site, which is located at the North Reading Plaza along Route 222 in Muhlenberg Township, opened to the public on Monday. To make an appointment, visit the Berks Cares website.