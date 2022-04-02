LEBANON, Pa - It's not just another busy Friday at the Union Beer House in the 1600 block of Cumberland Street in Lebanon.
 
 "We saw what happened in Lebanon last night, we felt like there was something we could do to give back to the community," said Makara Mam, owner of Union Beer House.
 
It's a six-pack place that the locals say has some solid cheesesteaks.
 
"We saw a couple businesses locally doing something, so we thought we should do something as well."
 
And if you're an on-duty police officer - you can have one on the house.
 
"We decided to give a cheesesteak out to an officer, an active-duty officer and just come on in and we got a cheesesteak waiting for you," Mam said.
 
This is the back of Union Beer House owner Makara Mam - and for the local folks in uniform - he says he's got yours.
 
"We support you guys ," Mam said. "We got your backs, man. We like you guys. We are on your side."
 
The offer is coming off the grill through Wednesday, April 6th. - And just like word of mouth when it comes to good, local eats - the sentiment is spreading.
 
 "We did catering for the hospital today and for the police department make them feel a little bit better after a crazy situation," said Christina Gil, manager of The Bagel Rack.
 
The Bagel Rack, another Lebanon hot spot, is on board as well.
 
"So for the next week or so, we are gonna be giving everything away free to the police and to the helpers at the hospital if they need anything we are gonna help the community a little bit," said Gil.
 
Satisfying the hunger of first responders won't take away all the hurt - but it's the message behind the meal that might help a little more.
 
"We are here for whatever they need, for the support they need, we want to help the community as much as possible," Gil said. 
 
 

