'We got your back' : Lebanon business community comes together to support police
LEBANON, Pa - It's not just another busy Friday at the Union Beer House in the 1600 block of Cumberland Street in Lebanon.
"We saw what happened in Lebanon last night, we felt like there was something we could do to give back to the community," said Makara Mam, owner of Union Beer House.
It's a six-pack place that the locals say has some solid cheesesteaks.
"We saw a couple businesses locally doing something, so we thought we should do something as well."
And if you're an on-duty police officer - you can have one on the house.
"We decided to give a cheesesteak out to an officer, an active-duty officer and just come on in and we got a cheesesteak waiting for you," Mam said.
This is the back of Union Beer House owner Makara Mam - and for the local folks in uniform - he says he's got yours.
"We support you guys ," Mam said. "We got your backs, man. We like you guys. We are on your side."
The offer is coming off the grill through Wednesday, April 6th. - And just like word of mouth when it comes to good, local eats - the sentiment is spreading.
"We did catering for the hospital today and for the police department make them feel a little bit better after a crazy situation," said Christina Gil, manager of The Bagel Rack.
The Bagel Rack, another Lebanon hot spot, is on board as well.
"So for the next week or so, we are gonna be giving everything away free to the police and to the helpers at the hospital if they need anything we are gonna help the community a little bit," said Gil.
Satisfying the hunger of first responders won't take away all the hurt - but it's the message behind the meal that might help a little more.
"We are here for whatever they need, for the support they need, we want to help the community as much as possible," Gil said.
Tags
Tom Rader
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Recommended for you
Berks Area News
- 'We got your back' : Lebanon business community comes together to support police
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- 31st Berks Jazz Fest kicks off in Reading
- Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Senate race
- Rep. Houlahan marks milestone of $9 million returned directly to Chester and Berks families
- Berks farm welcomes 'world's cutest sheep'
- Ranch House closing its doors after 49 years
- Proposed warehouse in Cumru gets OK for tax abatement
- PHOTOS: Funeral for Trooper Martin Mack III
- Man wanted on child sex assault charges
Lehigh Valley News
- Community holds procession for fallen Lebanon City police officer
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- 2 candidates for Republican nomination in 7th Congressional District race face off in debate
- American Legion, local businesses pitch in to help family after fatal fire in Hellertown
- Adopt Lehigh Valley Kids: Roberto
- New cars will be required to achieve 40 miles per gallon of gas by 2026. What could that mean for you?
- Hellertown bands together to support parents of two girls killed in fire
- Lamb revives gun incident to attack Fetterman in Senate race
- Coroner IDs 2 juveniles killed in Hellertown fire
- Man who fired shots at cigar shop dies at Lehigh County Jail
Sign Up for Breaking News
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Live updates | Ukrainian journalist killed in combat zone
- US investigators fly to China to aid in plane crash probe
- EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the March jobs report
- Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the area
- EXPLAINER: What's next for Europe's natural gas during war?
- Fossil fuel backers overshadow climate change talks in Dubai
- Live updates | Zelenskyy won't discuss fuel depot attack
- Amazon workers in NYC vote to unionize in historic labor win
- New Mexico launches cannabis sales within Texans' reach
- Alaska Airlines cancels 9% of its flights over staffing woes
Entertainment News
- Can’t Miss Episode of the Week: ‘The Dropout’ Ramps Up in Penultimate Episode
- Mark Wahlberg wanted to gain weight in a 'healthy' way
- Matt Smith 'loves' vampires
- Gladys Knight had gun pulled on her
- Miley Cyrus has COVID-19
- Idris Elba reveals one of Duchess of Sussex's wedding song requests
- Andrew Garfield splits from girlfriend
- Pam Bales 'didn't know' who Naomi Watts was
- Bill Skarsgard to star in Crow remake
- Shawn Mendes 'doesn't know' how next album will sound