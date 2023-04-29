READING, Pa. - A moment of silence as a work of art was brought back to life on Saturday at City Park in Reading. The Peace Dove is now standing stronger than ever, but at this time last year it was in danger of collapsing.

Leaders in Reading say something needed done about the statue and about the safety of Reading's children.

While standing in front of the newly-unveiled Peace Dove, Mayor Eddie Moran said "It's a reminder that we have to get away from violence."

The event focused on gun violence and took place just days after a student was found inside Reading high school with a loaded handgun. Mayor Moran saying spreading the message of peace will take a village.

"We have to foster those bad apples, to make sure they are aware and are reminded there is a better way. The fact that the incident took place and this is happening today, I hope it's an opportunity for our community to come together.," continued Moran.

The unveiling was just one part of the Berks4Peace walk. The Walk part being cancelled because of the rain, but the message was heard loud and clear on the final day of National Youth Violence Prevention Week.

Shaykayarira Delrio-Gonzalez attended the event and is sharing her story. She is a mother grieving for her two sons. Franky Jr., killed because of gun violence and Emmanual, behind bars and accused of murder.

"Every time I hear a child is gone; I'm hurting for the mom. My pain, my heart breaks more and more every time. My goal is hopefully through education, through the trauma," continued Delrio-Gonzalez.

This mother is not alone, as gatherings like this will continue to spread the message that gun violence is never the answer.