WEST READING, Pa - It's an image that evokes a range of emotions.

“The Task Force One K9's train every single weekend,” said Ken Pagurek with PA Task Force One.

A four-legged rescue worker and his human teammate, making their way up a ladder onto a dangerous pile of smoldering, unstable rubble.

"The dogs four-wheel drive. They can move in precarious places. These animals are trained to climb ladders and the nose is where the money's at,” Pagurek said.

Rescuers with PA Task Force One are recalling the harrowing scene from the R.M. Palmer explosion Friday night and a scream they won't soon forget that led them to the basement.

"You can see them working the pile because the scent forms a cone and you can see them snap their head and like, they're on it,” Pagurek recalled. “We penetrated the roof structure. The members made entry into the building. They were shoring and cribbing as they went deeper into the building."

"Called for an all quiet on the incident and we heard her screaming and they were able to work towards her voice and pull her out,” said Pagurek. “She was in a significant void space that was actually filling with water."

Men and women on scene, and dogs, sacrificing themselves to save others.

"They want to smell that smell that they're trained to smell and they get their toy and play,” he said.

Always prepared for unexpected tragedy to step in, walk up and search.

"I can assure you had we not done what we had done, there would have been an additional number on the victims' side as opposed to the rescuers' side."