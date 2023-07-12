EXETER TWP., Pa. – Cesar Santos stood outside his Wilson Avenue home along the Antietam Creek in Exeter Township just days after floodwaters from heavy rain ravaged the area.
"Everything's gone," he said. "We lost everything."
Belongings and debris were scattered throughout the yard. Pictures showed water inside the house — a place he and his wife Jahira Diaz, along with their children, have called home for three years.
Diaz said the flooding happened quickly.
"It was crazy," she said. "The water just came coming down, and everybody's stuff kept coming down...containers, trees."
The couple said the containers were from a nearby construction project. Santos said his godson was inside the home and could not be reached by first responders while the flooding was moving through because of the current. He eventually got out.
Some of their children's belongings still sit outside. They said they have been ruined.
"It's a terrible mess," Santos said. "We lost everything we got for the kids."
Their home was a place Santos said other children in the neighborhood would come to play with his children.
"Even my son came to me today upstairs and said 'I'm feeling sad.' I said, 'Why?' He said, 'Because now I'm going to lose all my friends that I have built,'" Santos said.
The family said their home is unlivable.
"We got to start from scratch with everything," Santos said.
"This is hard because we need help," Diaz added.