OLEY TWP., Pa. - A new restaurant is apologizing to its customers.

Last weekend, Redvo Restaurant opened at what used to be the Oley Turnpike Dairy in Oley Township.

Business is booming, but there is a problem: There isn't enough staff, and it's a challenge many restaurants are facing.

It's a blessing and a curse for Humberto Rojo, who says he's thankful but overwhelmed.

"I've been sleeping three to three and a half hours. It's not even a full week and feels like a full month," explained Rojo.

Right now, Rojo is wearing many hats at the new restaurant off Oley Turnpike Road: food prepper, cook and owner, to name just three.

"It's really packed. They're doing a great business," said Elaine Richards of Birdsboro. "It was great to have something like this to come in the area. They were really known. They were at the Coventry Mall for years and seemed like a lot of people followed them."

So, Elaine Richards's 9-year-old granddaughter, Ashlynd, offered to pitch in and help.

"Really crazy. Valentine's Day, we ran around. I wanted to clean off tables, fill drinks up and give people their menus," said Ashlynd Richards, who attends Boyertown Elementary. "I wanted to help my dad, because there's not many waitresses."

After several weeks of renovations, the restaurant opened last weekend. Rojo says business has been busier than anything he could've anticipated, and he is asking for people's patience.

"Especially the people who show up grand opening," said Rojo. "Please give me a second chance."

Rojo says he needs more staff. That includes cooks, dishwashers, servers, preps, waitresses and bussers.

"If someone has the willingness to learn how to cook, I have no problem teaching them how to work, too," said Rojo.

The need for hospitality workers is not a challenge unique to Redvo. During the pandemic, industry leaders say restaurants had to close doors and scale back.

According to Joe Massaro, president of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association, many staff left to find more stable work, and some never came back.

"The hospitality industry, like many industries - medical field, technology, distribution - are struggling to hire enough employees to meet demand. We're recruiting new folks and bringing them into the business, but that takes time," said Massaro. "Happy demand is back up. We just need to catch up with our employment base."

As for Humberto, he says the blessing outweighs the burden.

"I'm just happy they show up," said Rojo. "It's better to have the turnout than to not have turnout at all."

Redvo Restaurant offers breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week.