LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Ten days since the disappearance of Jennifer Brown, friends and neighbors are trying to keep the 43-year-old in the front of people's minds.

They say they plan to go to different shopping plazas in Limerick Township Saturday and put flyers on people's cars.

They tell 69 News they just want to bring Jennifer Brown home - for them, for Brown's young son, Noah, and Brown's family.

"Without a doubt, we feel helpless right now, and Noah needs his mom," said Ellen Friend of Limerick Township.

Friend is a close friend and neighbor of 43-year-old Brown, the Montgomery County woman who never arrived to pick up her son Jan. 3.

"Until she comes home, I think everyone in the neighborhood is like, 'where is she?'" added Friend.

Friday, investigators wearing plain clothes were spotted at Pioneer Crossing Landfill in Exeter Township. It's where sources tell our partner station WPVI that they were combing through trash for clues related to Brown's disappearance.

Friend says they've also been spotted in their townhouse community in Limerick Township, but people there have not heard much about the case.

"Obviously, they're not coming in with whatever township police, so there is definitely still some activity, which I think is good. They're not making it obvious for everyone to see," Friend said. "It just makes me think about the other case in Idaho where they kept things close to heart."

Whatever officials had hopes of finding at the landfill Friend believes is a step in the right direction.

"I'm remaining optimistic maybe they're looking for just pieces of information, just anything positive," said Friend.

Friend says she is also keeping high hopes that Brown will be found.

"I love to listen to my gut, sometimes. I don't want to listen to my gut. I want Jennifer safe and sound, and we definitely want Jennifer back home. Of course, as each day goes by, unfortunately, different 'what if' scenarios go through your head. For the sake of her son, he needs his mom. We need our normal again - whatever normal may or may not be," said Friend.

It's a very tight-knit block where Brown lives.

Neighbors tell 69 News they have been on edge and much more vigilant.

As they, and the public, await further details from investigators, they say they are keeping an eye on each other's homes and cars.