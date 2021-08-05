READING, Pa. – The Council On Chemical Abuse is reacting to Gov. Tom Wolf's urging lawmakers to return to session and extend an emergency declaration.
"This isn't an easy short-term problem to correct," said Marsha Goodman-Hinnershitz, director of planning and resource development for the Berks-based Council on Chemical Abuse. "It doesn't have a vaccination that eventually you can move out of. It has to see changes in individuals' behavior and their ability to be able to connect to treatment."
Goodman-Hinnershitz, who is also a member of Reading City Council, says legislators need to act to reinforce their support to stop the opioid crisis.
"There's definitely a need to connect people with opioid use disorders and also now we're seeing a rise in methamphetamines," she said. "We need to connect them readily to treatment."
Wolf plans to sign what would be the 15th emergency order since January 2018, looking to continue the state's prescription drug monitoring program.
"What is a real concern is that the number of opioid overdoses is at the highest point it's ever been, both in Berks County and across the state and country so we need to redouble our efforts," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
She also emphasized the problem needs to be addressed as aggressively as the pandemic, especially since the council saw a drop in admissions because people perceived more difficulty getting treatment.
"Having the governor support us in that way," Goodman-Hinnershitz said, "having him doing things like making Narcan available across the state, all helps to support our efforts."
The governor wants lawmakers to return no later than Aug. 26 to address this issue.