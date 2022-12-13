BIRDSORO, Pa. – A change in ambulance services has a few Berks towns searching for a new direction.

"We're all kind of lost, we are not sure what we are going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for the borough of Birdsboro. "Other services are limited."

Birdsboro, along with Amity and Union townships, are all considering paths forward after Western Berks Ambulance says it can no longer provide service due to costs not matching demand.

"Expenses — and expenses are minimal — have far outweighed the revenues coming in,” explained Anthony Tucci, CEO, Western Berks Ambulance. "In Amity Township, it's well above 300,000 [dollars] and in the Birdsboro, Union Station, it was well above 400,000 [dollars]."

Birdsboro's manager says she's been conversing with her counterparts in Amity and Union, and with everyone in the same boat, they're trying to find a direction to paddle in.

"We have 90 days to get something in place so we have ambulance coverage,” Yanos explained. “The council appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate other options."

What does ambulance service mean to you? That's the question those at Western Berks are posing and saying that it's about the cost of readiness.

"When we do a call, we can bill for those services, but when we're sitting there not doing a call, you're not billing anyone but you still have to have those services readily available,” Tucci explained.

Western Berks will continue to provide service for 90 days, with March 15, 2023, as the final day. Its officials hope that homeowners and local leaders will have some important discussions in the meantime.

"I'm really hoping the residents give a call to their municipal leaders and convince them that EMS — we are an essential service," Tucci said.