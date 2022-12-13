Searching for a new direction. "We're all kind of lost, we are not sure what we are going to do,” said Kelly Yanos, manager for Birdsboro. “Other services are limited."

Birdsboro, along with Amity and Union Townships, are all considering paths forward after Western Berks Ambulance says it can no longer provide service due to cost not matching demand.

Expenses, and expenses are minimal, have far outweighed the revenues coming in,” explained Anthony Tucci with Western Berks Ambulance. “ In Amity Township its well above three hundred thousand and in the Birdsboro, Union Station it was well above 400k."

Birdsboro's manager says she's been conversing with her counterparts at Amity and Union, and with everyone in the same boat, trying to find a direction to paddle in.

"We have 90 days to get something in place so we have ambulance coverage,” Yanos explained. “The council appointed an ad hoc committee to investigate other options."

What does ambulance service mean to you? That's the question those here at Western Berks are posing and saying - that it's about the cost of readiness.

"When we do a call, we can bill for those services but when we are sitting there not doing a call you're not billing anyone but you still have to have those services available,” Tucci explained.

Western Berks will continue to provide service for 90 days - with March 15 as the final day. But they hope that homeowners and local leaders will have some important discussions in the meantime.

“I'm really hoping the residents give a call to their municipal leaders and convince them EMS we are an essential service,” Tucci said.