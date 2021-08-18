READING, Pa. – Underneath the bright shining lights, the sounds of the Air Force Band soared through the air at the Berks Jazz Fest inside Reading's DoubleTree Hotel Tuesday night.
"We come out to hear the military bands every year," said Lesley White of Wernersville.
They are sounds White and Joel Arnold have not heard in over a year, after the pandemic closed the curtain on last year's Berks Jazz Fest.
"It's wonderful to be back out and to take advantage of the arts again," White said.
It is a return to normalcy for Arnold, who said he won his battle against COVID-19.
"It's nice that they're able to hold it again," he said.
As the sounds of trumpets echoed in the hallway outside, Darren Delaney was hard at work selling t-shirts.
"It allows us to keep the momentum of the Berks Arts Council going throughout the year," he said. "It allows people to come into the event and see some of the good work that they're doing."
The Fest is almost two years in the making for Berks Arts Executive Director Justin Heimbecker and his team.
"It's been a long time coming," Heimbecker said. "We really feel it's been worth the wait after an almost two-year layoff."
Heimbecker said he and his team spent weeks of that time consulting with various performers and emergency management services to come up with COVID-19 mitigation efforts, including the cleaning of venues after every performance.
"We really feel like we've been able to move forward over the past few weeks," Heimbecker said, "once we had some of that data and knew we were providing an appropriate environment for a festival."