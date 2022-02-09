AMITY TWP., Pa. – Pumping out and sweeping up are the sounds heard in the wake of a dirty, dangerous wreck.
"I was talking to one of my employees inside, and we heard this loud noise," said Robby Egbert, the general manager for nearby Chuck's Auto Salvage.
That sound was a tanker truck carrying 7,500 gallons of diesel fuel turning over along Route 562 in Amity Township.
"He was very bloody in the truck," Egbert said. "We weren't sure what to expect. When we first started getting through the windshield, we thought maybe we'd be pulling a dead body out."
Instead, two coworkers worked together to free the driver, but it still left a scary scene for arriving firefighters.
"The one pole actually went down, and there was a transformer hanging over the tanker when we first got here, so until they killed the power, we were a little hamstrung," said Deputy Fire Chief Richard Ford with the Amity Fire Department.
It's not just local environmental groups concerned about the diesel fuel and the potential contamination of this water but also a neighboring business.
"We must take water samples ourselves with the business because we are auto salvage, so this just happens to be the area where we take those samples, so that is a concern for future use," Egbert explained.
The wreck closed Route 562 between Route 662 and Old Airport Road for hours due to cleanup and pole replacement.
Amity's Deputy Fire Chief says the area will need to be reassessed in the days ahead, but they're glad it wasn't any worse.
"Yeah, it didn't make for a good time, but it all worked out," Ford said. "Everybody's safe."