READING, Pa. - Community members gathered outside of Reading High School for a call to end violence. It comes eight days after the school went on lockdown when gunfire rang out a few blocks away on the 1200 block of Windsor Street.

Organizers, community members, pastors and local leaders gathered at the steps of the high school to send a message to the students as they were dismissed. They say violence is a choice, and it's one the students do not have to take.

"We are here today standing strong and together," said organizer Cynthia Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was among those community members who stood in the rain and wind to send a message to the Reading High Red Knights.

"We want the violence to stop. We want them to put the guns down," added Gonzalez.

Holding signs and hands and saying a prayer for peace at dismissal, they told the students to be positive.

"This is probably just a storm like we're in now, but everything will get better," said Gonzalez.

They also asked them to be accountable.

"Please take some personal responsibility for what is going on in our city," urged State Rep. Manny Guzman, who just won a second term in the 127th House District.

Guzman stood among the crowd to offer his prayers.

"I am, of course, concerned about the violence happening here in the City of Reading. This is kids shooting kids," added Rep. Guzman.

"I don't want anymore 'this kid passed away,' or 'this kid got shot,' or 'there was a fight,'" said Gonzalez.

Gonzalez, who is a bus driver for the district, hopes the event helps to prevent those kinds of things.

"I get emotional because I have children and because I was in that dark place once upon a time like them, but I changed my life for the better, and I know that they can do it," she said.

It was a sentiment shared by Rep. Guzman.

"I know what it's like to live in poverty. I know what it's like to live in gun-infested neighborhoods," said Guzman. "If I can do it, they can do it. We need them to stay alive to do that, and we need them to be involved and stay engaged."

The Reading School District has made some changes to address the violence, including increased police deployments to the school.

Officials say they also want to hire more staff and further engage community leaders.