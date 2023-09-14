WYOMISSING, Pa. - It's a front row seat to the end of one of the biggest manhunts in recent memory.

“We were getting online when he was taken into custody. And again, our responsible area was what everybody was seeing on the news there of that tractor location,” said Chief John Phillips of the Wyomissing Police Department and leader of the Berks CERT team. “Our right flank of our team was where this all occurred, so we were close."

The Berks County Emergency Response Team (B-CERT) can often be seen at high intensity incidents in the region.

"B-CERT's made up of many agencies within the county so those that were able to get their permission from their home agencies went and participated in this mission for us,” said Chief Phillips.

22 of its members got called in to assist in the search for Danelo Cavalcante in Chester County as multiple agencies began to close in.

“It helped to drive us, too. We need to do whatever they need us to do to help end this mission successfully,” said Chief Phillips.

They also knew that they'd become part of the line of defense against Cavalcante as he continued to move.

"I started to get more concerned as he started moving north. He was only a few miles from Berks County when he was found,” said Phillips.

B-CERT says it's prepared for such a mission, having worked and trained in Berks.

“You're here close to the city. It's very urban, suburban, but Berks County is very rural and it's not the first time we've been engaged in woodland search operations,” Phillips said.

They weren't there from the start, but thanks in part to them stepping up when called upon, they helped bring a successful end to the nearly two-week-long manhunt.

“The thing that's most important was he was taken into custody successfully and nobody got hurt.”