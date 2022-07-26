READING, Pa. – Monkeypox is a lot different than COVID-19.
"Currently, the way it's being reported is we notify the state health department when we have a case and then they have to determine whether they're going test that in their system or if we send it out to a reference laboratory," said Dr. Debra Powell, Reading Hospital's chief of infectious diseases.
Berks County health officials are still keeping an eye out for any potential cases of monkeypox, as it continues to spread around the globe.
"As far as I know, we have no cases," Powell said. "We tested a couple people with atypical rashes."
According to Powell, monkeypox is spread by close contact, and initially, it had elements like an sexually-transmitted disease, but health leaders say anyone in close contact with someone who has it can get it.
"It's a skin condition, so if you're in contact with people that have it, wash your hands very carefully," Powell said, "but it also can be spread by bedding, laundry, clothing and other things."
For those at Reading Hospital – Tower Health, as the concern over monkeypox increases, the hospital now has more testing options.
"About two weeks ago, we only tested through the state health department," Powell said. "Now we can test through five different commercial laboratories including Quest and LabCorp, so we have more options."
"There are two vaccines available, but here locally, those at Tower Health are not in high enough supply to vax everyone and not everyone is at the highest risk," she said.
It's another sign of how the health world we live in continues to change.
"I think people have to be aware that we will continue to see the evolution of new viruses and new infections over time," Powell said.