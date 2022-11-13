KUTZTOWN, Pa. - Kutztown University police are on heightened alert Monday morning after a pair of incidents over the weekend.

University police said they are investigating after receiving a report of someone brandishing a weapon next to the campus entrance. It comes one day after an 18-year-old was shot and killed during a party at a nearby apartment building.

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Kutztown University's Department of Public Safety and Police Services issued a warning after they said a report of a male brandishing a weapon came in. They said it happened at College Boulevard and West Main Street.

According to the alert, the person was a passenger in a dark-colored sedan with dark-colored rims. Authorities said they believe the vehicle fled the scene.

This comes a day after police said 18-year-old Diego Velazquez from Reading was fatally shot inside the Advantage Point Student Apartments early Saturday morning, next to the University. State Police said the gunfire rang out during an altercation at a party.

He died at the hospital, according to authorities. The university said he was not a Kutztown student.

Alex Lyons told 69 News she was on the fifth floor of the building as it all unfolded.

"It's scary, I was completely in shock when I first heard the gunshots, like you don't expect that to happen here. I've been going here for three years and nothing like that's ever happened," said Lyons.

An alert issued by the University said the perpetrators were believed to have left the area. The university said resources including psychological services and counseling are available to students.

69 News reached out to the apartment building, but has not heard back. There is no word on any arrests stemming from either incident and there is no word on if they are connected. Police have not identified a possible motive for Saturday's shooting.