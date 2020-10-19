READING, Pa. - Pennsylvanians are getting back to work. The unemployment rate is at its lowest point since the COVID-19 pandemic began. In Berks, about 10% of the county's workforce is unemployed, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
Pennsylvania's Americana Region, the visitor's bureau in Berks County, might just have a lead for those looking for work. Just before the pandemic hit, it partnered with the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance to develop a Berks County-focused career board. Seven months later, and the demand is greater than first expected.
"It's been highly successful to date. We only started it in March," said Crystal Seitz, the visitor's bureau's president. "If you're living in Berks County and you've worked here and you find yourself in that unfortunate position of being unemployed, it's a way for us to help you find that next position."
Seitz said about 5,000 people visit the website each month in search of jobs. As of Monday, about 100 jobs were available, ranging from a corrections officer to a school bus driver and nurse.
"We want to encourage employers to post their jobs, because when you drive around Berks County, you see a lot of flags or signs saying 'we're hiring,' get them on this job site," Seitz said.
According to the labor department, about 22,000 people, or 10% of Berks County's workforce, were unemployed in August. That's down from about 16% at the start of the pandemic.
The bureau hopes it will eventually begin to attract people from all over the country.
"At some point, we're going to reopen it to try to convince people from other areas, like Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York, to come and live in Berks County," Seitz said.
Right now, it's free to post a job on the board, however, Seitz said the bureau eventually plans to charge a fee.