READING, Pa. - People are striving to find peace where they can and they're starting right in their own backyards.
In Reading over the weekend, different religious groups came together all with the same goal in mind.
"We need to stop the violence," said Rev. Maria Vializ.
Groups of people gathered on the corner of 5th and Penn Streets on Saturday to do their part in spreading some good, in hopes of combating violence in Reading.
"We believe in the power of prayer," said Carolina Tejada, Vision 2020. "We're just out here proclaiming the name of God and worshiping."
And although they are all from different religious groups, they did it together.
"It's beautiful that people come together without even knowing it," continued Tejada.
Wanda Negron, Founder of Break the Chain attended the gathering. "The only way we can do it is unite together."