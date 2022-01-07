HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Helping Harvest food bank is getting another boost in its ongoing effort to combat hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
Weis Markets presented a check for $60,000 to the food bank's president, Jay Worrall, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg.
The money is a combined donation from the Sunbury-based grocery store chain and its customers as part of Weis' Fight Hunger campaign.
For two weeks in November, Weis gave its customers the option of rounding up their purchases or buying $1, $3, $5, or $10 vouchers. The program also ran in September.
"Every year, we look forward to partnering with our generous customers to give back to the communities we serve," Ron Bonacci, Weis Markets' vice president of advertising and marketing, said in a news release. "It is the perfect way to start 2022 and celebrate the season of giving."
Since it began in 2008, the Fight Hunger campaign has raised more than $5 million, including $1.3 million in 2021.
The donation comes at a time when the demand for assistance from Helping Harvest remains high. In 2021, the food bank said it distributed 8,206,931 pounds of food to people in need through more than 300 food programs in Berks and Schuylkill counties.