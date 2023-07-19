WEST READING, Pa. — A sign that has long welcomed to Reading westbound drivers on the West Shore Bypass was destroyed by an out-of-control pickup truck Wednesday night.

West Reading police said the truck, which was towing a trailer, was travelling west on Route 422 near the Penn Street/Penn Avenue interchange when it fishtailed.

The truck went off the highway and knocked over a streetlight before crashing through the sign.

The driver, who was cited for careless driving and speeding, was not injured, and both the truck and trailer needed to be towed from the scene.

City officials say they will evaluate the damage and take the necessary steps to repair or replace the sign.