Wells Fargo & Co. has completed a move of workers from Penn Street in Reading to Spring Township as the bank reduces its office space in Berks County.

"We will continue to have an employee presence in the area, but we had more real estate than we needed to support these employees," according to a statement from the San Francisco-based bank.

The move, announced earlier, cleared the way for new occupants of the building on the southeast corner of Sixth and Penn, a block from Santander Arena.

Developer Alan Shuman, owner of the four-story Wells Fargo building at 600 Penn St., has said it is "one of the finest buildings in Berks County."

In July, the Skylight Cuisine & Bar restaurant at 600 Penn asked Reading City Council to allow it to acquire a liquor license from outside the city.

The Wells Fargo employees now work at 1 Meridian Blvd. in Spring Twp.

"As part of our multiyear effort to build a stronger, more efficient Wells Fargo, we continually assess our real estate portfolio to ensure we are best meeting the needs of employees and customers, responding to consumer and economic trends, and managing our costs responsibly," the bank said.

Wells Fargo is one of the "Big Four" U.S. banks, along with Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America.

Shares in Wells Fargo are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Friday was $43.73.