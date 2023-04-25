Wells Fargo & Co. is closing two more branches in the region as customers move toward banking from their phones and computers, and away from offices.

"Wells Fargo has made the difficult decision to close the Washington Cross branch (Bucks County) and West Lawn branch (Berks County) on Wednesday, July 12," according to a statement from the bank. "Until then, customers can use the branch and bank with us as they always have."

The West Branch is at 2137 Penn Ave., a mile from the Spring Township branch, and not far from offices in Shillington and Reading.

The Washington Crossing branch is at 1276 General Washington Memorial Blvd., just off River Road (Route 32). After it closes, Washington Crossing customers can use the Newtown Village branch, about five miles away, and branches in Yardley.

"This is not an easy decision or one we take lightly," according to the bank. "Branches continue to play an important role in the way we serve our customers, and we continuously evaluate our branch network in light of changing customer needs, the increase in the use of digital banking and market factors."

Wells Fargo has announced other branch closings recently in South Whitehall Township and Bethlehem. Big banks across the U.S. are closing branches as more banking is done over the Internet, but last June, Wells Fargo opened an office at Five City Center, 740 W. Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown.

The bank was founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William Fargo. Wells Fargo wagons carried goods and precious metals in the frontier days, and "The Wells Fargo Wagon" is the title song from the 1962 movie musical, "The Music Man."

Wells Fargo is one of America's Big Four banks, along with Citigroup, Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase.

Shares in the San Francisco-based bank are traded under the ticker symbol WFC. The closing price Monday was $41.45. The bank's market capitalization (current price times number of shares outstanding) is $158.9 billion.