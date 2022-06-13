EXETER TWP., Pa. - The Chief of the Exeter Police Department has stepped down.
Exeter Interim Township Manager Betsy McBride, tells 69 News, the township and Chief Wendell Morris agreed to go their separate ways during a meeting on Friday.
McBride says Morris was not fired and will be paid for the remainder of his contract, which ends in March of 2023.
She continued to say the township is working toward putting in place a system where the police department will report directly to board. That's expected to be voted on at a board meeting on June 27.
Lt. Matthew Harley is the acting chief of the department.
The police department website writes that Wendell was appointed as the Chief of Police in April of 2019.