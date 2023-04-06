READING, Pa. – Reading police are on the hunt to find the person, or people, accused of killing a 19-year-old man reported missing last week.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams believes the young man was kidnapped and shot — backing what family told us they feared.
"They are devastated. They are still in shock," responded Radarra McLendon, executive director of The Village of Reading. "They're still trying to process things and understand why and who."
Reading police are asking the same: Who killed 19-year-old Javien Perch? Why did they pull the trigger and leave his body in a wooded area near the Reading-Alsace Township line?
"This is a brazen use of force," Adams said. "It's a brazen kidnapping situation."
Adams doesn't just think people know something — he's confident they do.
"We're certain people have information," Adams said. "They saw something, heard something or know something."
Perch's mother and brother spoke with us earlier this week and shared surveillance video that appears to capture the young man walking on Moss Street in Reading. They've tried to put the pieces together using data from the 19-year-old's cellphone.
"I see his ping, and it goes through houses, and I think he was running," explained Jaquan Perch, Javien's older brother. "I think they caught him and threw him in a car, and then, he's driving in a direction. His phone, iCloud password was reset. His 'Find my iPhone' was turned off."
McLendon — whose nonprofit, The Village, works directly with Berks teens, ages 13-18, to eradicate youth violence — says no one can make sense of the situation.
"They all vouch — even former high school staff vouched — that he was a great kid, loved the color purple, loved to make TikToks," said McLendon. "He had no affiliations with anything negative that we know of."
She shared the following message:
"Turn yourself in, and to anyone who feels unsafe and even someone who feels the need to carry a gun or be in that type of lifestyle, please reach out to us," encouraged McLendon. "We're here to help, and there will be no judgement."
Some of the resources available through The Village are free social services, peer mentorship, support groups, counseling and conflict resolution and mediation training. McLendon says 150 teens are supported monthly.
"If this story resonates with anyone, please reach out to us if you'd like to make a financial contribution to the family," McLendon added. "We'll see that they get that."