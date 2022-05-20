The main reason it's taking so long to find out the winner of the U.S. Senate seat race has to do with mail-in and provisional ballots.
Pennsylvania doesn't allow mailed ballots to be processed before election day, which creates a backlog.
"There's checks and balances along the way and we understand everyone wants answers immediately, but that's not the way it works," said Stephanie Weaver, PR Officer Berks County.
In Berks County, they've been working overtime counting each mail-in ballot. That's because in Pennsylvania, unlike other states, mail-in ballots can't even be opened until 7 a.m. on election day.
"we saw the exact same thing with the Presidential election, there's really nothing, and again, it's not just a problem in Berks County, it's all the counties in Pennsylvania, so people just need to be patient and understand it is a process," continued Weaver.
Patience seems to be in short supply when the eyes of the nation are on the race for the Republican U.S. Senate nomination between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick.
Berks County officials say they're close to finishing the mail-in ballot count, but about 700 provisional ballots won't be done until next week.
"The provisional especially have to go through the review process to see if they can even be accepted, that's the reason you have a provisional, it has to be reviewed to see if the voter has voted under any other name on election day," said Weaver.
Some lawmakers around the state have long complained about the mail-in process, workers just started counting the provisional ballots Friday morning, with observers from the McCormick campaign watching.
"It's a process and it's taking some time and we have to do it the right way, we're not going to cut any corners, Weaver continued.
Both campaigns have hired Washington-based lawyers to lead their recount efforts, and both have hired Philadelphia-based campaign strategists who helped lead the operation to observe vote-counting on Election Day for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign in 2020.