WERNERSVILLE, Pa - Paradise By The Slice is preparing for an event to help raise money for the Laney's Legacy of Hope Foundation.
"The foundation's gonna help children with high-risk cancer and research,” said Kyle Riggs, owner of Paradise By The Slice in Wernersville. “They’re actually helping a handful of individuals around the area and our mission is to raise as much money as possible to help these kids out."
You might think 2020 has been the worst year, but for the family of Laney Brown, that year was 2013 when Laney died on Christmas after battling cancer. Her death came days after her story made national headlines, as thousands granted her Christmas wish and packed the streets of West Reading to sing Christmas carols.
COVID caused the call off of an annual gala and golf outing that raises thousands for the foundation that helps other brave kids like Laney, so Paradise By The Slice is holding another parking lot party to help fill in those lost funds.
"It's a tough time for a lot of people, so we are trying to do everything we can to bring the community together and cheer people up and just inspire others to help each other,” Riggs explained.
Those at the restaurant say they're already seeing support and interest from customers, including during a promotional event with a mascot Thursday.
Saturday's fundraiser will feature a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction, live music, and more.