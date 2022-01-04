READING, Pa. – Wesley Butler was sworn into Reading City Council Monday night by his mother, who is a magisterial district judge.
"Just having my own mother swear me in," Butler said of his mother Tonya Butler, "that's an amazing experience itself."
It is a historical experience as Butler, at age 20, becomes the youngest person ever to be elected to City Council.
He will be representing Reading's 4th district after defeating former Councilman Stratton Marmarou in the May Democractic primary.
"It's an honor, about 500 people voted for me," Butler said. "So, for that many people to have faith in me, it's just an honor to be able to represent those people and make key decisions that will help benefit the city."
He is currently a communications major and star basketball player at Kutztown University.
Butler graduated from Reading High School in 2019 and was a star on its basketball team.
Now, he said, he is looking forward to becoming part of another team as a member of city council.
"I'd say the biggest issue right now is the Buttonwood Gateway project," Butler said. "You know, a lot of neighbors are complaining about if that bridge gets shutdown due to construction, they won't be able to get groceries, won't be able to feed their families, so definitely don't want that to happen. We definitely want to make some decisions that will help benefit them."
He will be serving in a city he has called home his whole life — one for which he said he has a vision.
"Just for the city to be somewhere where people from all over want to come and visit the city," Butler said. "Whether it's, you know, to see a concert or you know get a bite to eat, just have enough economic growth to where we're one of those known cities, not only in the state but in the country, where people gravitate towards coming here to have a good time."
City Council is expected to swear in Brianna Tyson at its next meeting.