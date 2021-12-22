SPRING TWP., Pa. — A family of nine was displaced by a fire that broke out inside their home in the West Lawn section of Spring Township on Tuesday.
"You never expect it to happen to you," said Kayla Yerger, whose home was gutted by fire. "This is my worst fear. I'm petrified of fire."
Yerger had to face that fear when her home in the 2100 block of Penn Avenue caught fire. One of her 4-year-old twin sons, who was upstairs at the time, came down and alerted her that her mom's bedroom was on fire.
"I went upstairs, and sure enough, there's smoke coming out from underneath her door," Yerger shared. "I unlocked the door, because it was locked, and there were cats stuck in there, so I left the door open so they could run out. Then, I ran downstairs and grabbed my baby and my kids and came outside."
The family was living there for about a year, and now, the mother of four said the future is uncertain.
"Everything is damaged," Yerger said. "We lost clothes, Christmas presents, beds, baby crib, everything."
They also lost a cat, but Kayla said she's glad none of her family members was hurt. She's also grateful to the community for the support the family has received so far.
"Thank you to everyone who's continuing to help," Yerger said. "Thanks to the firemen who came out here last night. Thanks to the hair salon; the ladies that work there, they really helped last night."
West Lawn United Methodist Church at 15 Woodside Ave. will be accepting donations on the family's behalf at its office from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday and then again next week from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
Gift cards to local retailers would be helpful, because the family is temporarily staying at a hotel.