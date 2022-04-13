SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa.- At West Lawn United Methodist Church in Spring Township, volunteers bustled around the kitchen preparing to serve a special meal.
"As a church we do a lot of community service normally," says Ed Hong, Director of Kitchen Ministry at West Lawn United Methodist Church.
Typically, they don't serve a meal during Holy Week but church volunteers came up with the idea for this fish and chips dinner a few weeks ago as a fundraiser for Ukraine.
After more than six weeks of Russian attacks much of the country is war torn and in turmoil. President Biden is now describing the horror happening there as genocide.
"They don't deserve what's happening to them," says Hong. "They didn't ask for it and we just want to do our little part to help wherever we can."
In honor of a member of the congregation who recently died, Adelphia Seafood, her former employer, offered the church a discount on fish. May's Sandwich Shop donated French fries and volunteers baked pineapple upside down cake and set up the dining hall.
"It's a walk-in meal, it's a $10 donation and all the proceeds go to Ukraine," says Hong.
"We're fortunate to have a good number of servants who are all like-minded and they're willing to help," says Hong. "It's for a good cause."