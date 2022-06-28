Reverend Ebersole and his wife Kimm

 West Lawn United Methodist Church

WEST LAWN, Pa. - West Lawn United Methodist Church has announced the appointment of a new lead pastor. 

Reverend Tom Ebersole will be the new lead pastor starting on July 1. His first Sunday leading worship will be on July 3. 

A media release writes that Ebersole became an ordained elder in the United Methodist Church in May 2010. Since 2015, Ebersole has been the lead pastor at Wayne United Methodist Church.

Reverend Ebersole and his wife Kimm both grew up in Chambersburg and have been married for 36 years. They have two grown sons, Cole and Ross. 

