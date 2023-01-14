WEST READING, Pa. - A West Reading Art Exhibit is honoring some young, local artists for Second Friday.

Art Plus Gallery is opening an exhibit entitled "The Emerging Artists of RACC."

That's Reading Area Community College.

Organizers say the collection represents student's work made during COVID, and how they changed their ideas of comfort and the future.

"It's about the art made in COVID," said Brian Clark, "but with the emphasis on the hopefulness and the optimism rather than the isolation of it."

The gallery says the exhibition runs through January 31st.