WEST READING, Pa. | With COVID restrictions fading away, West Reading's biggest event since the pandemic will be painting a much different picture of the Borough.
"It's like the biggest event of the summer here," said Cherl Norwich, store manager for Swerl Designs.
Art on the Avenue returns this weekend for the first time since 2019.
"It really took a lot of faith from the Borough, our management and our sponsors to stick with us," said event coordinator Emily Branch.
Seven hours of live music on two stages will be headlined by The Nielsen Trust, which includes Rick and Daxx Nielsen of Cheap Trick.
"We're incredibly happy to have them here," said music coordinator Frank Fields.
This year, there are a few businesses that are newcomers to Art on the Avenue: The Art Wall and Swerl Designs.
"This is our first festival with Arts on the Avenue and we're very excited," said Brian Adams, co-owner of The Art Wall. "We have 10 local artists in here, lots of cool stuff so come check it out."
Arts on the Avenue kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m., and runs until 8 p.m.