WEST READING, Pa. – West Reading Borough Council is extending its local disaster emergency declaration again, almost two months after a deadly March explosion at the RM Palmer Company.
According to the National Transportation Safety Board's preliminary report, it was a natural gas-fueled explosion and fire.
Council President Ryan Lineaweaver said the local disaster emergency declaration will continue to be extended until further notice, until everything is safe and sound.
"Essentially, it allows us to continue to receive funding from outside sources," Lineaweaver said. "It allows us to receive help from sources that we may not be able to if we don't have the emergency declaration extended."
Lineaweaver said this is the third time the local disaster emergency declaration has been extended. It will run through the council meeting on June 20. Lineaweaver said it is mainly state assistance.
"So, for instance, when we drew it up around midnight the day after Palmer happened," he explained, "we ended up drawing it up, we sent it in to the county, and the next day we had access to [Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency]."
South Second Avenue remains blocked off where the explosion happened. Lineaweaver said it will be closed until further notice. He tells 69 News there will be some work going on at some of the buildings in the area.
"They're currently working with Palmer for Building 1, to go in and retrieve items," Lineaweaver said.
He also said a waterproofing was put up on the north-facing wall that was removed.
"There's a handful of things happening down there, slow and steady, but it's eventually turned back to both the companies and the business owners that own the buildings, as well as dealing with their insurance companies as well," Lineaweaver said.
The NTSB has yet to release a final report. According to the agency's initial report, the ongoing investigation will focus on a review of collected evidence, identifying the source of the explosion and related industry practices and federal regulations.