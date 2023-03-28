WEST READING, Pa. – A moment of silence was held at the start of West Reading Borough Council's meeting on Tuesday, honoring the lives of those lost in a deadly explosion at R.M. Palmer Company last Friday.
"There's an incredible sense of pride in this community for how we've all come together," said Ryan Lineaweaver, West Reading Borough Council president.
Lineaweaver said the meeting was for the community, and that council would not be talking about the investigation. Available resources for the community were discussed.
Elected and public officials and members of the community thanked emergency personnel.
Plans for a vigil this Friday at 7:30 p.m. were also discussed. Representatives from Bethany Lutheran Church said they plan to open their doors at 6 p.m. ahead of it.
"We're also looking for anything else we can do to help," said a representative from the church. "I mean, if we want to have a healing service or anything like that, just let us know."
Council voted to extend the local disaster emergency status into April. It said the declaration makes the community eligible to receive emergency funds. State officials pledged their support at the meeting.
"I want you all to know that you're not alone, right," said state Rep. Johanny Cepeda-Freytiz, a Democrat who serves part of Berks County. "We are in this together."
"I'm here on behalf of the nearly 100,000 residents in the city of Reading to offer our condolences and our support in whatever way we possibly can," said Reading City Council President Donna Reed.
Support is coming from residents as well.
"That's all we're trying to do — get resources for families, those affected and employees," said West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag.
Kaag said people have been reaching out to her about available resources in the community. She tells us she is working on a list.
It was announced that around $330,000 has been raised for the West Reading disaster recovery fund.