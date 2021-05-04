WEST READING, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission issued an ethics order against the West Reading Borough Manager.
The State Ethics Commission says the order is against Nicholas Imbesi. The order names Imbesi as a West Reading Board Member and President of Council.
The West Reading Borough website lists Imbesi as their Borough Manager.
The order states that Imbesi, as a Board Member and President of Council for West Reading Borough, technically violated the Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.
It goes on to say that Imbesi participated in discussions with Council that presented a recommendation to implement a Borough administrative reorganizational plan.
After these discussions Imbesi was appointed as Borough Manager following his resignation from Council.
A consent agreement of the parties directs Imbesi to pay $750.00 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The payment will be forwarded to the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission within 30 days.
The consent agreement directs Imbesi to not accept any reimbursement, partial or full, from the Borough for the settlement.
The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission says compliance with the order and payment will result in the closing of this case, No further action will be taken by the commission against Imbesi.
If Imbesi does not comply the Commission will take order enforcement action.